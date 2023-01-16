LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man turns himself in after shooting another man that left him in critical condition.
46-year-old Antrea Hardy is in the Allen County Jail on the charge of suspicion of felonious assault. According to the Lima Police detectives, officers responded to Imperial Inn just after 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. There they found 40-year-old Cory Adkins with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition. A short time later, Hardy turned himself in to the police.
If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867) or Detective Steve Stechschulte at the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.
