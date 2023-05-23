Allen County Job and Family Services offering workshop to help people get in-home childcare license

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A new training program is going to help more people around Allen County get into the workforce by getting people licensed for childcare.
The Allen County Job and Family Services is hosting its first-ever, three-day workshop to guide people on the path of getting their in-home childcare license. Childcare providers can watch between one and six children on their own, or up to twelve if they have an employee work with them. The number of childcare providers has fallen over the last eight years in Allen County. So, the job and family services want to raise that number, to help parents back into the workforce.
"The whole goal of signing people up to go through this childcare licensing provider workshop is to help grow childcare providers right here in Allen County," says Josh Luke, business services manager, for Ohio Means Jobs Allen County. "With over 2000 jobs available, we are still in need of child care providers, so that people can take those wonderful jobs that are out there and get back into the workforce."
And for those who are getting their license, this could be a good business for them too.
"It's giving them the opportunity to see what it takes to start up their own business, so they can be up, they can be operational," adds Luke. "But it's a fantastic opportunity to make a great wage of over 30 bucks an hour."
Following the workshop, the participants will need to do a few more hours of instruction and testing for them to get their in-home childcare license. The training will conclude on Thursday when each of them gets certified in CPR.