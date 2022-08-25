Jonathan Joseph Copeland

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6th, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Justice says 28-year-old Jonathan J. Copeland was arrested Thursday in Shawnee Township. He was expected to make his initial appearance before the court in the Northern District of Ohio today. He faces accusations of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Both are felony charges. He's also facing five misdemeanor offenses.

