ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the January 6th, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
The Department of Justice says 28-year-old Jonathan J. Copeland was arrested Thursday in Shawnee Township. He was expected to make his initial appearance before the court in the Northern District of Ohio today. He faces accusations of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Both are felony charges. He's also facing five misdemeanor offenses.
Court documents say Copeland was among rioters who illegally entered the Capitol on January 6th. They say he failed to stay back despite commands from law enforcement and helped push a large metal sign into a line of law enforcement officers.
Thursday, August 25, 2022 Press Release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C.:WASHINGTON — An Ohio man was arrested today on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Jonathan Joseph Copeland, 28, of Fort Shawnee, Ohio, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felony charges. He also is charged with five related misdemeanor offenses. Copeland was arrested in Fort Shawnee, Ohio, and is making his initial appearance today in the Northern District of Ohio.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Copeland was among rioters who illegally entered the Capitol grounds, advancing past barricades. He failed to stay back despite commands from law enforcement officers. He moved to an area near the scaffolding and joined other rioters in pushing a large, metal sign into a line of law enforcement officers. He shoved the sign into officers attempting to secure the area. He then walked into the Senate Doors and moved through areas including the Crypt and Capitol Visitor Center
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Cleveland Field Office and its Toledo Resident Agency. Valuable assistance was provided by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.
In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
