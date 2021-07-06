Allen County Master Gardeners give tips on making a home for butterflies in your yard

You can’t help smiling when you see a butterfly around your yard and Allen County Master Gardeners have advice on how to make your yard their home.
The “Brown Bag” series at the Children’s Garden continuing today(7/6/21) as avid gardeners learned about host plants and what flowers attract butterflies. Milkweed is a good host plant for the caterpillars while coneflowers and daisies are loved by the butterflies. Master Gardeners say it’s important we work to provide a welcoming home for the insects.
Allen County Master Gardener Sandy Kennedy explains, “We need to help them out. We need to be friends to the butterflies and they’re friends to us. Just sitting in your yard enjoying the beautiful butterflies is a wonderful payoff for getting ready.”
Each Tuesday during the summer the Master Gardeners host the “Brown Bag” Series from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. free of charge at the Children’s Garden next to the Allen County Museum(620 W. Market Street).