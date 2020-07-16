Allen County moves to Level Three, masks become mandatory on Friday

Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the changes to the Ohio Public Health Advisory and with that, more changes coming to our area.
Allen County has been moved to Level Three. This means the spread of the coronavirus has picked up and beginning 6 p.m. Friday, masks will be made mandatory in the county, while out in public. Allen County has triggered five of the seven indicators. 88 percent of the counties cases are outside congregate settings. There's been an increase in people visiting the ER and outpatient services being treated for COVID-19.
"So if you're out walking your dog on the sidewalk and you're not going to stop and talk to your neighbors, you don't need to wear a mask," said Dr. Andrew Thomas, Chief Clinical Officer of OSU Wexner Medical Center. "But certainly if you're going into local businesses or you're going to be directly interacting with others, outside of those you live with at your home, you really need to be wearing a mask in those red counties."
"Had a surge of 76 cases over the last two weeks," said Gov. DeWine. "This is not just from increased testing as more and more Allen County residents are seeking care from their doctor and the ER for COVID-19 symptoms. The early indicators that Dr. Thomas talked about. Local officials have noted isolated outbreaks at a restaurant and another work place. Allen County's reached a tipping point regarding this virus, hitting majority of our indicators."
Paulding County was also moved up to Level Two where Putnam, Van Wert and Mercer Counties remain.
Press Release from the Office of Governor Mike DeWine: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today provided the following updates on Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UPDATED COUNTY RISK LEVELS
Governor DeWine announced today that new public health data has led the Ohio Department of Health to designate 19 counties as being in a Red Alert Level 3 Public Emergency as defined by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Upgraded to Level 3:
Athens*
Allen
Delaware
Licking
Lucas
Richland
Scioto
Union
Continuing at Level 3:
Butler
Clermont
Cuyahoga
Fairfield
Franklin
Hamilton
Lorain
Montgomery
Pickaway
Summit
Wood
Downgraded to Level 2:
Trumbull
Athens County is also on Ohio's Watch List because it is closely nearing Purple Alert Level 4. Butler, Cuyahoga, and Hamilton counties were removed from the Watch List but the threat of exposure and spread remains high.
New counties upgraded to Red Alert Level 3 will be mandated to begin wearing masks in public beginning at 6 p.m. on July 17, 2020. Mask mandates will remain in effect in all counties continuing in Red Alert Level 3. Residents in Trumbull County are no longer required to wear masks in public, however, they are strongly encouraged to do so.
"As of tomorrow night at 6:00, nearly 60 percent of Ohio's population will be under a mask order, and I strongly encourage citizens living in other counties to wear masks in public as well," said Governor DeWine.
Detailed information on each Red Alert Level 3 county can be found on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System's website. The system was developed to provide local health departments, community leaders, and the public with data and information on the severity of the COVID-19 spread in the counties in which they live. The system consists of four levels with specific risk-level guidelines. Each level is calculated with data gathered on seven public health indicators.
EXECUTIVE ORDER
Governor DeWine today signed an executive order to extend and improve emergency rules that will provide additional flexibilities to allow health care professionals to deliver services via telehealth.
Through the emergency rules, the executive order permits the use of audio, video, and even text messaging to allow people to access critical health care services while remaining socially distant and safe. This rule will apply to a variety of healthcare services, including critical mental health and addiction services.
PPE RETOOLING AND RESHORING GRANTS
Lt. Governor Husted announced today that Ohio Development Services Agency awarded $20 million in grants to 68 Ohio manufacturers to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and help ensure the safety of Ohioans during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Ohio PPE Retooling and Reshoring grants provide up to $500,000 to small and medium-sized manufacturers to expand production or convert their facility to start producing PPE including cleaning and sanitizing products, community dividers, components for ventilators, masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer, nasal swabs, surgical masks, and thermometers.
The projects are expected to create 829 new jobs and retain 1,133 existing jobs. More than half of the awards will help small businesses with less than 25 employees. Grant funds can be used to retool or expand existing facilities in Ohio, construct new facilities, purchase equipment, or upgrade technology. Projects must be complete by December 31, 2020.
Ohio small businesses can learn more about other resources available through Office of Small Business Relief and Development at www.Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov/BusinessHelp.
PPE DISTRIBUTION:
The Lt. Governor also announced that to date, Ohio has procured approximately 65 million pieces of PPE. This includes various types of face masks and shields, gloves, gowns, coveralls, and thermometers. Though not PPE, the Ohio Department of Administrative Services (DAS) also ordered
1,000 ventilators. This includes purchases by the Department of Public Safety and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, DAS, and the Department of Health.
As of today, more than 50 million pieces of this PPE have been distributed across the state.
In addition to large and small companies, groups, and citizens who donated PPE, JobsOhio has been a consistent partner in this effort, allocating nearly $70 million for more than 40 million units of lifesaving PPE.
Next week, in an effort to help Ohio's small businesses and their workers operate in a safe environment, JobsOhio and its six network partners will distribute 15,000 PPE toolkits, for a total of 1.5 million 3-ply masks, 150,000 KN95 masks, and 15,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. This initiative
brings together partners at the local level as well as partners in the chamber of commerce and urban leagues across the state. These kits have already been allocated to small businesses across the state.
CURRENT COVID-19 DATA:
There are 70,601 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 3,103 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 9,324 people have been hospitalized, including 2,280 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Video of today's full update, including versions with foreign language translation, can be viewed on the Ohio Channel's YouTube page.
For more information on Ohio's response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.