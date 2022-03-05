Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 67F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Allen Public Health says the County has moved to a low category with the latest numbers released at the end of the week. The low classification means that there is a low risk of spread and impact on the hospitals. In a seven-day period, less than 5% of inpatient beds are being used by covid patients and the case rate is around 30. Last week, the CDC made changes to how their transmission risk assessment is figured. Under the low category masking is a personal preference based on your risk level.
“We are going to keep an eye on the number of cases that come in here locally and our messaging will reflect if there is a spike in cases before the CDC is able to update it, we will have an idea of what is coming down the line. It’s a weekly assessment of the information from the CDC,” says Allen County Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer.
The health department says it is still a good idea to get vaccinated for COVID-19 if you haven't yet or get your booster shots to help keep the risk levels at low.
Allen County moves to low-risk level.
