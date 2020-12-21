Allen County public servant changes direction in serving the residents

A long-time sheriff’s deputy is now serving the people of Allen County in a different way.
Brian Winegardner was sworn in as Allen County’s newest commissioner Monday afternoon. He was appointed by the Republican Central Committee to fill the unexpired term of Greg Sneary who retired earlier this fall. Winegardner has spent 30-years working for the Sheriff’s Department with his last position that of Chief Deputy. He saw the opportunity to serve the county in a different way and has hit the ground running and feels his law enforcement background will be an asset.
Commissioner Brian Winegardner adds, “Well, I think my inside work at the Sheriff’s Office gives me a unique situation where I know the ins and outs of that building and the employees there so I think that will definitely assist, and then the connections I’ve made throughout the years in the community, I think that will assist as well.”
Winegardner was joined by his wife and family, including his father, and co-workers as he was sworn in. That term expires in December of 2022.