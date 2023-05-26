Allen East graduating seniors enjoy one last sunset together

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen East seniors gathered one last time Friday night before they officially graduate high school.
Students got together at the football field to spend the evening with their classmates for the Senior Sunset. They had food grilled up by their principal, an ice cream truck, and played some games, then ended the night by watching the setting sun. Though they'll miss their friends and teachers, the students say they're excited for what's next.
"A thousand pounds off my shoulders it feels like. It feels great, it feels great finally being done, 12 years is nothing to scoff about. It's gonna be great to get new experiences and see what happens in the real world," said senior Johnathan Raines.
Bethany Smith had some parting advice for next year's graduating class of 2024.
"Just kinda stick it out. Senioritis kinda sucks, it gets hard, but if you stick through it you'll realize how fast the year is gonna go, and it's gonna go by fast," she said.
Allen East's graduation ceremony will be held Sunday, May 28th. Congratulations, class of 2023.