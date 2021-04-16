Allen East students hold Walk of Hope for suicide prevention

Allen East High School students held a Walk of Hope on Friday for suicide prevention.
The "Gatekeepers Suicide Prevention Club" at Allen East organized "The Walk of Hope" to remind their classmates that they're not alone. The whole school gathered on the track after school where staff member Mike Abbey led the walk, who lost his son to suicide four years ago. The purpose of the walk is to help give the students a sense of belonging together.
"It's something our community is strong and passionate about to make sure we can help prevent it because we've already had one tragedy, and we don't want it to happen again. We're all here for one another."
Tables from local organizations like Coleman Resource Center and PASS were also invited to the walk to help support the student's mental health.