Allen-Oakwood Correctional inmates revealed to have escaped by concealing themselves in a dumpster

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We are learning more information about how Bradley Gillespie and James Lee escaped from Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution earlier this week.
According to a release from the Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, an investigation found that the pair escaped the prison after hiding inside of a dumpster.
Four employees have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. Those employees include Major Carl Bendross, and corrections officers Taylor Robey, Tre'mon Glenn-Crawford, and Lain Patterson. The notices that were given to these employees say that they will be on leave until further notice.
More employees could be placed on leave as the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the ODRC continue their investigations.
Press Release from JoEllen Smith, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction: (LIMA, Ohio) – As part of the ongoing internal investigation surrounding the escape of two inmates from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution this week, it has been determined that the pair exited the prison after concealing themselves in a dumpster. Four employees have been placed on paid administrative leave as the internal investigation progresses.
Below are the names and positions of the employees.
- Carl Bendross, Major
- Tre’mon Glenn-Crawford, Correction Officer
- Lain Patterson, Correction Officer
- Taylor Robey, Correction Officer
The official administrative leave documentation for each employee is attached.
Additional individuals may be placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. The criminal investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the internal investigation by ODRC are both ongoing.
Bradley Gillespie remains at large. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OSHP Findlay Patrol Post at 419-423-1414 or the United States Marshal Service at 1-866-4WANTED. If encountered, members of the public should not approach Gillespie and should contact 9-1-1 immediately.