Lima City Council Gives Green Light to Receive a Grant for Funding Cable Road Improvements

LIMA, OH (WLIO)-
A project to reconstruct a heavily traveled Lima roadway received the green light from the city council to obtain funds from ODOT.
Passing by an 8-0 vote, Lima City Council has authorized Mayor Sharetta Smith to pursue an LPA agreement for a grant with ODOT for the "All-Cable Road Improvements Projects." While the project encompasses all of Cable Road, the funding received Monday night would be allocated toward the section of Cable Road between Latham Avenue and Elida Road. With these funds, the City of Lima is looking to implement similar characteristics from Elida Road to Cable Road for the improvement of overall safety.
"What was successful on Elida Road is when ODOT implemented a curbed island in the center of the roadway. We can prevent more control of the movements of traffic allowing u-turns at intersections, and so, access management. Looking at a raised median island; looking at, you know, ways to allow for more maneuvers at intersections, and we're also looking at pedestrian facilities as well," says Kirk Niemeyer, Public Works Director, City of Lima.
While the start of construction is a few years away, a lot of work needs to be completed. The city is currently collecting engineering data including total traffic and turning movement numbers to use as guidance for possible corrective schematic designs. Once designs are drawn, the city will then ask the public and businesses for input at future meetings.