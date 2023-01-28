American Red Cross trains new Disaster Action Team members

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The American Red Cross trained new members for their Disaster Action Team Saturday morning. 

The Zero to Hero training prepared future volunteers to help victims of disasters in our area. These volunteers typically respond to house fires, floods, and severe winter weather, where they provide supplies and comfort to people experiencing a crisis. 

