American Red Cross trains new Disaster Action Team members

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The American Red Cross trained new members for their Disaster Action Team Saturday morning.
The Zero to Hero training prepared future volunteers to help victims of disasters in our area. These volunteers typically respond to house fires, floods, and severe winter weather, where they provide supplies and comfort to people experiencing a crisis.
New recruits were introduced to current members of the team and heard stories about how rewarding it can be to help someone else through what may be the worst day of their life. The Red Cross says that it's important for people suffering to have someone from their own community there to help.
"During high stress needs, you want to see your neighbors, people you go to church with or people you work with coming to you, really at what could be your darkest day. It's really about making sure that in Lima and the surrounding communities, when something bad does happen, it's your neighbor who's helping you," said Olivia Lusher, the Executive Director of the Northeast Chapter of the American Red Cross.
This is the first Disaster Action Team class given since the beginning of the pandemic and the Red Cross hopes to continue expanding their volunteer base.
