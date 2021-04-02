An 11-year-old showing off his abilities on World Autism Awareness Day

As April 2 is recognized as World Autism Awareness Day, there was even more meaning in the actions of an 11-year-old boy bringing smiles to people's faces.
Braydon DeWitt has been helping his family and their “Angel Warriors” project. On Friday, they were in Lima’s Town Square handing out Easter candy, egg coloring, and even Easter baskets. Braydon has Asperger’s Syndrome on the Autism Disorder Scale and both he and his family say helping others has been helping him.
Braydon DeWitt explains why he enjoys helping others so much. “Well, it makes me smile. Cause now I’m making them smile because I want to have fun and they make me smile and I’m doing God’s work.”
His grandmother Tracey Howard adds, “Just getting him out here when I volunteer, we tell them can we bring Braydon because the more he gets socialized with others, the more the walls stay down. So, it’s very important to get him out here meeting people, different diversities, seeing different situations and that helps Braydon to deal with his disability by helping others.”
Howard says her grandson has become the so-called mascot of “Angel Warriors” and everyone looks forward to him being at their events. All of Friday's items were donated for the Easter giveaway. You can learn more about the project on their Facebook page.