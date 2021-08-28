Annie Shelby turns 100 years old

A Lima community member turns 100 years old and there was a party to celebrate.
Friends and family of Annie Shelby gathered at In Faith Ministries in Lima to celebrate a huge milestone. Shelby, also known as Mother Shelby from those who know her from Berean Baptist Church, was overjoyed to see so many people there to see her.
Some of her family even drove from out of state just for her birthday. Shelby says she has nothing but thanks to give to God for leading her on this long journey of life.
Shelby says, “It’s a blessing. It’s one of a blessing. I thank Him every morning I wake up, I say thank you Lord for letting me wake up this morning.”
Before being married, she was Annie Kelly, and is now the last living of the Kelly family.