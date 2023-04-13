Apollopolooza showcases education programs at Apollo Career Center

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Apollo invited the public to tour their facilities and learn how they prepare high school students and adults for the workforce.
Apollopolooze had informational materials, interactive demonstrations, and prizes for those interested in their courses or anyone in the community who wanted to check out the school. All programs were in the spotlight, from early childhood education to welding and 3D printing.
Apollo is focusing heavily on cooperation with local businesses, preparing future employees to meet the growing demand for labor in critical industries like healthcare and manufacturing, and their open house gave the community an opportunity to see that work in action.
"We live in a career tech world, so we want people to go to college if they want to go to college, but we also want people to know that there's multiple opportunities, and coming to a career center is not a lesser path. It's an unbelievable opportunity for students to be able to participate in an experience like Apollo Career Center," said Keith Horner, Superintendent of Apollo Career Center.
Visitors could also try out equipment from the school's new automation and robotics program.