Area Girl Scouts troop kicks off Girl Scouts Week

One area Girl Scouts troop is celebrating the first day of Girl Scouts Week with some fun-filled activities. This year the Girl Scouts kicked off the weekly celebration at St. Paul United Church of Christ.
They started off the meeting with reciting the pledge and then they did the promise and girl chant. They also sang and played a series of different games. The Girl Scouts Week is always celebrated the week of March 12th. The organization was founded on March 12 of 1912 by founder Juliet Gordon Low. The leader of Girls Scouts Week says it’s important to celebrate because Girl Scouts encourages girls to become leaders.
“I’ve learned a lot about Girl Scouts and I think it’s very important for every girl to know and go through what every girl scout goes through,” said Emma Hunley, a Girl Scout.
This event is one of several other activities that will happen over the next couple of days for Girl Scout Week.