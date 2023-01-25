Area kids break out the sleds for some winter fun at Faurot Park

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The snow may have been a headache for drivers, but for others, it was an opportunity for some fun.
Sled Hill at Faurot Park was the place to be as the snow day offered a break from school and a chance to make the most of winter. The air wasn't super cold and the snow was just right for throwing snowballs and building snowmen. We stopped by to see how the slushy snow impacted sledding conditions.
"Good. We just try to go down altogether and he lost his sled so I just had to drag him and yeah, it's pretty fun right now," said Mason Tatro, who was sledding at Faurot Park.
"Oh, it's a snow day for both of us," said Nikki Sweigart, who was sledding with her daughter.
We asked about how's the sledding was going so far.
"I haven't hurt myself so it's going pretty well. It's a lot more work than I remember when I was her age," added Nikki Sweigart.
"I can make a snowman and I can go sledding," commented Harper Sweigart, who then threw a snowball at her mom.
Although the amount of snow was a little lower than predicted, the kids didn't seem to notice and say they were excited to finally see a decent snow this winter.
