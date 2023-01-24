Lima's Parks and Recreation encouraging families to come and enjoy some sledding fun at Faurot Park

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With snow on the way, many will be busting out the sleds and snowboards.

With warmer temperatures than our last winter storm, Lima Parks and Recreation is encouraging everyone to come to enjoy Sled Hill at Faurot Park. They are reminding everyone to check their sleds and make sure they aren't cracked or broken to avoid injuries. Safety precautions are in place should a sledder hit any trees or poles on their way down.

