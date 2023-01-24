Lima's Parks and Recreation encouraging families to come and enjoy some sledding fun at Faurot Park

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With snow on the way, many will be busting out the sleds and snowboards.
With warmer temperatures than our last winter storm, Lima Parks and Recreation is encouraging everyone to come to enjoy Sled Hill at Faurot Park. They are reminding everyone to check their sleds and make sure they aren't cracked or broken to avoid injuries. Safety precautions are in place should a sledder hit any trees or poles on their way down.
"As you can see here at Faurot Park, we have safety precautions. We've got bales of straw in place on the trees. We've got padding around the poles, so Faurot Park is a great place to come enjoy have a safe time with your family and friends," said Randy Kohli, head park ranger with the City of Lima.
If you prefer sledding at the reservoirs, there are a few things to keep in mind.
"The reservoirs as far as sledding, you can use the hills, that kind of thing. We're going to have the boat ramps blocked off. We don't really want you sledding down those because there's posts all along the reservoirs so we don't want folks sliding into those," commented Kohli.
Those heading to Sled Hill should note that Cole Street is closed through Faurot Park. Drivers can still access from North Shore and Cole.
