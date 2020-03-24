Area organizations to support small businesses with Local Restaurant Eat Out Day

The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with many area establishments to support local restaurants and small businesses during times of stress.
They have organized “Local Restaurant Eat Out Day”, and it will take place on Wednesday, March 25th. A list of recommended places to support will be available during a live Facebook broadcast.
During the broadcast, applications and loans to assist small business during this time will be discussed. The chamber is also introducing their “Hot Meals and Hot Deals” program. This would allow local small businesses to advertise their information and discounts on the chamber’s website free of charge.
President and CEO or the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce says, "If we can help our local people, that’s what we’re trying to do. So, there’s many things that we are trying to do to provide the resources that are available to help our small businesses that we represent.”
The Facebook webcast will go live Wednesday morning, at 11 a.m. on all the partnered organizations Facebook pages. For more information, you can read the entire press release below.
Press Release from Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce: Lima, Ohio- Please join the collaborative efforts of The Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center, Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College, Hello Lima – A Community Perspective, 936 Productions, and Cage Design Studios for a special webcast on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for local Small Business Loan Support and Assistance.
The City of Lima has a long history of coming together when faced with adversity. During this Coronavirus Pandemic, the strength of the Lima Community is again evident. Through a collaborative effort we are hosting a webcast that will be broadcasted through the partners Facebook pages to get the word out on supporting Lima’s local restaurants and Small Businesses within the Governors shutdown guidelines.
Our local restaurants and small businesses depend on your help now more than ever. Please continue to support them with paid services in advance, gift cards/certificates and donations. Many local restaurants need your support now. On Wednesday, March 25, 2020 it will be Local Restaurant Eat Out Day - Lima. We ask you to go to these restaurants and use their drive thru, curb side pick-up or purchase gift cards online. A list of local restaurants will be available during the special Wednesday webcast.
Kathy Keller, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College and Vice Chair of the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center will discuss the special Small Business Administration (SBA) programs now available to small businesses. Learn the steps for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) created to provide assistance to all small businesses impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Nicole Scott, Vice President of the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce will discuss Hot Meals and Hot Deals! This is an opportunity for all businesses to post to the Chamber website free of charge. During the crisis this option is open to members and non-member businesses of the community. Hot deals will allow businesses to post hours of operations, take-out ordering procedures, and the online purchasing options. A survey using Google docs has been created for businesses to use as well. Businesses are encouraged to complete this form by using the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfdWU0jCoglTzpEzEmgAS2qC-gBJYnqRqwgTMQwyDTHqwFAqg/viewform?usp=sf_link
We must all work together as one community – public and private sector, as well as individuals – to address this humanitarian crisis.
For additional information contact:
Jed E. Metzger, President & CEO, Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce, jmetzger@limachamber.com
Jerome O’Neal at 419-860-3208 or joneal@plusmanagement.com.
Kathy Keller, Director, Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College- Keller.K@RhodesState.edu
Nicole Scott, Vice President, Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce - communications@limachamber.com
Jay Phillips, 936 Productions, Jay@936productions.com;
Frank Cage, Cage Design Designs, cagedesingllc@gmail.com;