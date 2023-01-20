Area residents report receiving scam calls seeking donations for Find A Ride Program

The Area Agency on Aging 3 is warning the public about a scammer pretending to represent one of their programs.

The AAA3 says that people have received calls from scammers that say they are collecting donations for the Find-a-Ride program. They want to remind everyone that the Find-a-Ride and the Area Agency of Aging 3 does not solicit donations by phone. They ask that people do not give out bank or credit card information to people saying they are from that program.

