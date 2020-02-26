Arlington High School awarded for financial prep programs

Arlington High School welcomed in Treasurer Robert Sprague, as he presented them with the Compass Award. It was given to the school's counselor, MaryBeth Hutcheson, in a special ceremony before the entire high school.
The Compass Award is recognition of the work that the school does to prepare their students for their financial futures and their careers once they leave high school.
"Finance, at least the way I understand it, is just getting them ready to be able to know what comes next, to earn the money, to have those families, to have those careers that they’re happy with," said Hutcheson said. "All of those things is actually what they're giving us credit for, is trying to help them get ready for what comes next."
One of the students, Kobie Parrish, job shadowed at Sprague's office last year. He helped bring attention to his school and what he'd learned - those are things that he says that he'll be able to take with him as he moves forward in his career.
"I found myself interested in politics, so for me to be able to have a headstart on that now, in high school, I think it helps tremendously, and then later down the road with CC Plus (College Credit Plus) program and things like that, I can get my interest towards that direction, I don’t have to have as much debt, I could be more financially responsible, and I have that knowledge that I learned there with me, and that’s almost priceless right there," said Parrish, who is a junior at the school.
And speaking of the future, Sprague hopes that with this award, Arlington might become a school that others from around the state can glean ideas from, and find ways to help out their own students much like Arlington is now.
"I can tell you that Arlington High School, even though it’s a smaller school, is a giant when it comes to doing this type of program, their leadership that they have at the school and the way that they approach this with the kids is very innovative and successful," said Sprague.
Arlington is actually only one of four schools that have received the award so far.