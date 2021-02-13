Residents were able to spark creativity on Valentines Day weekend thanks to ArtSpace/Lima.
ArtSpace/Lima handed out their monthly to-go art bags to the public on Saturday. For the month of February, this to-go bag was Valentine's Day themed.
Inside each bag were materials that once put together can make a heart shaped birdfeeder. Materials inside the bag include a pink cookie cutter, birdseed and gelatin, pencil, and instructions on how to prepare the birdfeeders.
Also included were winter bird pictures courtesy of the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan District. The pictures help show residents what kind of birds could visit their birdfeeders.
"This is a popular one because people like to make bird feeders and watch birds," said Sally Windle, Executive Director of ArtSpace/Lima. "The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan District also included some pictures so that they can look at what birds come to the feeders."
Sally continued, "It's creativity, and that's what we really wanted to push as being creative with whatever the project is. There is a drawing aspect in it too, so they can draw the birds that they can see."