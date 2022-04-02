ArtSpace Lima's "To Go Art Bag" gives families a budding spring project

ArtSpace Lima is helping kids work on their green thumb, as well as a few more colors with their latest To Go Art Bag. The arts organization made up 700 kits complete with a clay pot, paint to paint it with, and a packet of flower seeds to hand out for free. The To Go Art Bags was started back in 2020 during the pandemic as a way to give kids something to do when they were stuck at home. But after two years, the program continues to be a success by providing a variety of art projects from sidewalk chalk, to Legos and even musical instruments. The latest art project was inspired by Spring and people were lined up to get their clay pot and seeds just in time for warmer weather.
“This is the first time that I have handed out To Go Bags and it is a very organized chaos, it’s awesome,” says Doreen Martin, Volunteer at ArtSpace Lima. “Everybody knows what they are supposed to do. I really like that they give everybody papers that show examples of how they can paint the pots. So it gets everybody excited about the art, about the springtime, about planting something and watching it grow. There's just so many things that this is important for.”
Speaking of spring, if you haven’t checked out the different pieces that are part of the Spring Art show, you have until April 23rd. ArtSpace is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.
