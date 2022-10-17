Astronaut Story Musgrave
Story Musgrave Astronaut Portrait

Official NASA portrait of Dr. Story Musgrave

Press Release from the Armstrong Air & Space Museum: WAPAKONETA — The Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting a free public talk with former NASA astronaut Story Musgrave at the Wapakoneta Middle School auditorium on Thursday, November 10, at 7:00 pm. Dr. Musgrave is best known for being the only astronaut in history to fly aboard all five space shuttles.

Musgrave Repairing Hubble Telescope STS-61

Story Musgrave Repairing the Hubble Space Telescope on STS-61

“Dr. Musgrave is one of the most distinguished and seasoned astronauts from America’s Shuttle Program,” says Armstrong Museum Executive Director Dante Centuori. “Having him here in Wapakoneta and being able to listen to the stories about his life first-hand will be an amazing experience for the local community.”

Story Musgrave and Crew of STS-44

Official Crew Picture for STS-44, also carrying Ohio astronaut Tom Hendricks

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.