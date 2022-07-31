170th Auglaize County Fair full of 4H, fun and food

With the ribbon cut, the 170th Auglaize County Fair is officially open, and fair goers are ready for the rides, competitions, and of course the food. But officials say there is one thing that makes the Auglaize County Fair special.

“The people, we got so many great people that come up and help us with this fair,” says Ed Doenges, Manager of the Auglaize County Fair. “I mean we couldn’t do it. You need the people to put a fair on, but you also need a lot of help to get it done. The people of Auglaize County, from the little kids on up to the oldest grandparents, have been great supporters for us and that gives us the encouragement and do what we do and we enjoy doing it for them.”

