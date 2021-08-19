Bands from two different schools hold joint rehearsal ahead of Delphos Bowl

The Delphos Bowl is fast approaching, and it's not only the football teams practicing this week. 

The bands for both Delphos Jefferson and Delphos St. John's held a joint rehearsal ahead of Saturday's big game. Both bands will be performing together before the game to those in attendance.

Band Directors Cameron Reed (Delphos Jefferson) and Damon Newell (Delphos St. John's) helped connect each other their students with one another, honing their skills for this Saturday.

The joint rehearsal was held in the field behind Delphos St. John's High School. 

