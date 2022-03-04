Bath Elementary fourth grader returns home after undergoing heart transplant

The Bath School District all decided to end their school day on a special note, as they welcomed back one of their own back into the community after a difficult start to the 2022 calendar year.
It was a special day for one Bath Elementary fourth grader as she waves to her friends as she is welcomed by the community that was desperately waiting for her. That's because her journey started more than a month ago.
Stormy Smith was hospitalized in Columbus due to her declining health. Stormy was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy, a condition that causes part of the heart to grow larger than the rest of the heart. Her father, Greg Smith, passed away from the same heart condition.
She was put on the national transplant list in January of this year. And only a month later, on Valentine's Day, she received news that they had found a heart from an organ donor for Stormy.
"I asked the doctor if he was joking," said Kelly Wireman, Stormy's mother. "It was such a big surprise... we were excited and scared, and nervous."
Stormy then received transplant surgery the following day. During the process of surgery and recovery, Bath High School, as well as other schools in the region, banded together to raise money for the family in need. Then one March morning, Stormy made the return back home.
"I'm excited that I'm home now because I've been there forever," said Stormy.
Family, students from Bath Elementary School, as well as members from the community came together in order to give Stormy a big welcome home.
With a variety of signs showcasing positive words during the parade route by the elementary school, the message was clear. While Stormy had to leave for a heart transplant, Stormy never left the hearts of her friends and the entire community.
"You can see the smile on their faces," said Chris Renner, Bath Elementary Principal. "Many asked me if she is coming back to school today, and if they would see her!"
When asked what she wants to do now that she is finally home, Stormy kept it simple. She wants to catch up with her friends.
