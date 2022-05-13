Bath holds annual mini-relay for life

Bath students and staff are standing up against cancer and supporting people in their school district who have beat it.
The school held their annual mini-Relay for Life. Besides walking laps to raise money, the students in all of the school buildings participated in a variety of activities leading up to today, including caps for a cure, where they pay money to wear a hat at school and making cards for cancer patients at children's hospitals. Organizer, cancer survivor, and bath senior Lauren Cunningham says the support that she got from Bath, just shows how caring their community is.
“When I was nine years old I was diagnosed with Leukemia and at that relay people made videos supporting me saying that we are doing this for you, and I just think that it’s amazing how it has grown even since then with the stuff that we brought to it,” says Cunningham. “It is just amazing to see everyone come out and support one cause and it is a cause that means a lot to a lot of us in this community.”
“Everybody can relate to cancer, everybody relates to someone they know that has been affected by it and just the outpouring of support,” adds Rich Dackin, Bath Superintendent and cancer survivor. “Again, I can’t thank Amanda Bantner who organized this, and Lauren Cunningham enough.”
Even though the relay has been going on for a while, Bath has been holding a survivor's lap for staff and students who have been diagnosed with cancer only since 2019.
