Be mindful of your pets during harsh weather conditions

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph..
Tonight
Rain transitions to snow during the mid evening. Steady snow overnight with gusty winds and very poor visibility. Low -2F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Expect 2 to 5 inches of accumulation by daybreak Friday.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - While you are bracing for the cold, do not forget about your four-legged friends!
The Allen County Dog Warden wants to remind everyone that your dogs count on you to keep them safe during harsh conditions. Make sure to keep your pets warm, and if they need to go outside, let them, but then bring them in as soon as you can. It is also recommended to keep outside spaces such as dog houses prepped for harsh conditions.
"Dogs don't like socks or booties or things like that. So just limit the time outside, go out with them, let them do their business, and then get them back in. It's very very important. If you have an outside dog house, make sure the dog house doors are facing away from the wind blowing in. Put a flap on it, a piece of carpet, something so that they can still get in and out but it will block that wind," said Julie Shellhammer, Allen County Dog Warden.
Also, it is highly recommended to use straw for dog beds outside in dog houses, since sheets and mats might freeze and become hard as ice.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.