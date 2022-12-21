Be mindful of your pets during harsh weather conditions

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - While you are bracing for the cold, do not forget about your four-legged friends!

The Allen County Dog Warden wants to remind everyone that your dogs count on you to keep them safe during harsh conditions. Make sure to keep your pets warm, and if they need to go outside, let them, but then bring them in as soon as you can. It is also recommended to keep outside spaces such as dog houses prepped for harsh conditions.

