Beer Barrel Boys draw crowd at Civic Center Foundation's Curtain Call series

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Friends gathered at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center for a free show by one of Lima's popular bands.
Thursday night's Curtain Call series performance featured The Beer Barrel Boys. Drink sales at the concerts help the Civic Center Foundation fund the variety of entertainment they are able to bring to Lima every year.
The performance was particularly special, not just because The Beer Barrel Boys always draw a crowd at any venue, but because their singer, John Heaphy, is an important supporter of the free summer concerts.
"It's so great to have The Beer Barrel Boys here, Good Food is actually our series sponsor for the whole season for Curtain Call. So it's so nice that John can come out and share the excitement with the crowd and support the Civic Center Foundation," explained Carmen Cecala-Wells, the Director of Development for the Civic Center Foundation.
