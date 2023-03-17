Bench warrant issued for man facing numerous drug-related charges after he fails to appear for court hearing

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A bench warrant has been issued for a Lima man facing over 50 drug-related charges after he didn't show up for his court hearing this morning.
39-year-old Eric Upthegrove was out on bond with an ankle monitor and was scheduled to have a final pretrial this morning. However; his monitor has apparently been removed and the court has now revoked his $200,000 bond.
In 2021, Upthegrove, plus Ronald Hesseling II, and Nicoya Darby, were indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on a variety of drug charges including numerous counts of trafficking fentanyl and heroin. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force conducted the investigation alongside the FBI's Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force. Law enforcement say they seized a suspected brick of powdered fentanyl, fentanyl pills, and marijuana, along with other items. The judge did keep his April trial date on the schedule, hoping he is back in custody before then.