Bivens sentenced to prison after setting his partner on fire

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who the police say set his partner on fire during a fight has been sentenced to prison.
53-year-old Darrell Bivens has been sentenced to four to six years in prison. He previously pled guilty to aggravated arson as part of a plea deal, where he had his charge of felonious assault dropped. The incident happened in October of 2022, as police say Bivens was arrested after he allegedly poured lighter fluid on his partner, and lit him on fire following a domestic dispute. According to the prosecutor's office and a victim impact statement, the victim suffered 2nd and 3rd degree burns to their body.