LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man has pleaded guilty to setting his partner on fire during a fight.
Before his trial was set to begin today, 53-year-old Darrell Bivens pleaded guilty to aggravated arson. As part of a plea deal, a charge of felonious assault was dropped. The incident happened in October of last year and according to Lima police, Bivens was arrested after he allegedly poured lighter fluid on his partner and lit him on fire following the domestic dispute. The partner had minor injuries. Bivens will be sentenced next month.