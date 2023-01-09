Bob Latta talks about what he wants to see Republicans tackle in Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLIO) - After 15 votes, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives elected Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House, and 5th District Congressman Bob Latta wants to see some certain issues put at the top of the list for the House GOP to tackle in the coming session.
Those include increasing broadband access and making sure that military personnel are taken care of. But what he would like to see addressed is the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. President Biden was at the border on Sunday and was hand-delivered a letter from the Republican Governor Greg Abbott talking about how the president's policies have created a crisis in his state. Latta agrees that something needs to be done.
"People have to realize when a lot of these people come up here, they pay these human traffickers maybe 3 or 4 thousand dollars a person. Once they get them across the river into the United States, some of them get trapped in the United States that you know, if they don't send money back to these people they could kill their relatives back in their native countries. So you know, this is a horrible human condition that is happening out there," stated U.S. Representative Bob Latta, (R) Ohio 5th District.
Latta says along with human trafficking, drug trafficking has increased, and more fentanyl is streaming into the United States because of the situation at the border.
