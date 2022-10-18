Book published by retired Allen County teachers features humorous and heartwarming classroom stories

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Retired Teachers Association is drawing on past experiences to benefit current and future educators.

They published a book called "Memories from the Schoolhouse" and all the proceeds go toward the Dr. John Rockhold Teacher Grant Program to help current teachers with the cost of supplies and educational materials. The book is a collection of over 30 stories from members of the association from their time in the classroom. The members say each page can give readers a range of emotions from humorous to heartwarming.

