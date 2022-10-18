Book published by retired Allen County teachers features humorous and heartwarming classroom stories

They published a book called "Memories from the Schoolhouse" and all the proceeds go toward the Dr. John Rockhold Teacher Grant Program to help current teachers with the cost of supplies and educational materials. The book is a collection of over 30 stories from members of the association from their time in the classroom. The members say each page can give readers a range of emotions from humorous to heartwarming.
"So, it is a little bit of everything," says David Reedy, Allen County Retired Teachers Association. "Absolutely, we think it would be great that is interested in education, any teachers, any administrators, folks that are just, you know, interested. Yes, it's a good read, it is a laugh. It would be a great Christmas present or stocking stuffer."
The Retired Teachers Association Grant Program has been going on for 10 years now, but they are hoping with the sale of the book to help more teachers around Allen County.
"Well knowing, especially the last few years with the pandemic and everything that they've had the challenges to be able to give them a little bit more support that makes their activities to engage the students is very beneficial," says Barbara Hochstetler, Allen County Retired Teachers Association. "Because we have walked in these steps before and I think each year it gets a little more difficult with the technology that the kids have available. Which as retired teachers we didn't have, they got to be able to engage those kids into the learning standards that Ohio system wants them to learn now."
The paperback book can be found at a variety of places around the area, including Readmore bookstores, Artspace/Lima, the Allen County Museum, and educational providers for $11. It also can be downloaded off Amazon for Kindle devices for $10.
