"Bowling for Honor" at 20th Century Lanes

People at 20th Century Lanes on Saturday were “Bowling for Honor” in the fundraising event to give U.S. veterans a trip they will be sure to remember.

There were two sessions of bowling in support of the local Honor Flight Network that will be sending veterans to Washington D.C. on an all-expense-paid trip to see the war memorials. Past veterans who have been on the honor flight were also there in support and to share their experiences.

Thomas Fettig, a veteran who was able to take an honor flight two years ago says, “I heard about the honor flight for several years, had an opportunity to go on it and I thought, well, that would be a good experience to do that. So I joined Mike and his crew really had a great time.”

To learn more about the honor flight or to donate to your local hub, you can visit https://flagcityhonorflight.org/

 

