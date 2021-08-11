Bradfield Community Center and Activate Allen County hosting a Community Block Party on August 14th

Activate Allen County is teaming up with the Bradfield Community Center for a Block Party this Saturday.
It is an opportunity for people to come out and see what is available at the center and to get information on making healthy lifestyle choices. There will be something for everyone including live music, bouncy houses, and health screenings. There will also be a food distribution with the West Ohio Food Bank. All in the effort to bring the community together.
Bradfield Program Coordinator adds, “It’s just to get the community involved. Knowing that Bradfield is here. We’re open. We’re here to serve the community. We have a lot of things going on. We want them to be welcome and know that the Bradfield is here for them.”
The block party will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bradfield Community Center.