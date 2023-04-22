Bradfield Community Center raises money for upcoming work with Community Yard Sale

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Vendors with a wide range of goods helped the Bradfield Community Center raise funds for their summer programming this year.
Artwork, clothing, snacks, beauty products, and more were out for sale at the Bradfield Center's Community Yard Sale. Donations raised by the event will be put towards the center's upcoming summer activities. The goal of the summer program is to give local young people a safe place to have fun and socialize with other kids while school is out of session for the season.
"We're going to kick off the summer program sometime in June. $25 for registration per household but we do understand that some people may not be able to afford that. So just give us a call, and we can arrange that for them," said Tesha Banks, the program coordinator at the Bradfield Community Center.
Applications for the summer program are available at the Bradfield Community Center during regular business hours.