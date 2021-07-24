A breakfast benefit was held Saturday in order to help out a member of the Maplewood Intermediate School community.
Residents packed the Shawnee Middle School Cafeteria and bought an early morning breakfast. All proceeds will go towards one goal: to help a custodian of Maplewood Intermediate schools.
The custodian, who has earned the nickname Mr. Bob, received news that his wife was diagnosed with cancer. When the school district heard of this, they wanted to put something together in order to help him and his wife out.
The breakfast benefit was planned, with a large crowd turning out in order to help Mr. and Mrs. Bob.
Larry Foos, the principal of Maplewood, stated that news of the event was helped spread by students and their families, showing how strong a community there is behind Maplewood.