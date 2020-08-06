The World’s Longest Yard Sale is in the area, and actually a lot of other areas along U.S. Route 127. On Thursday, the Van Wert Fairgrounds was filled with people scoping out hot deals and big steals.
The 127 Yard Sale is an annual event that takes place every August. The sales begin in Michigan and pass through 6 different states all the way to Alabama, literally making it the longest yard sale in the world. The Van Wert fairgrounds, right on Rt. 127, is a hot spot for sellers and buyers.
Craig Holland from Fremont has been selling during the annual yard sale for the past four years and says he sees a good mix of customers from far and wide.
“Just like anything else, some things sell better in some areas than they do others, so you kind of get a little bit of everybody out here,” says Holland. “It’s a good sale. I mean, it’s neat because it actually entices people to travel.”
And a lot of people said half of the fun was being able to travel around to different places. I spoke to one group that came all the way from Coloma Michigan to shop.
“To be honest with you, you’ll find quite a few treasures that kind of just jump at you, slap you in the face, and say ‘buy me.’ Thats pretty much what we do,” says Mike Willming of Coloma.
Willming says that he and his wife often travel to different markets, but this is their first year participating in the big 127 Yard Sale. He gives some handy advice for first time thrifters:
“Pick out a few things that you think you’re interested in looking for, and just let that be part of the hunt that you experience along the way, seeing if you’re actually able to find some of these things that you’re looking for,” says Willming.
As far as a destination goes for his group, they don’t have one. They’ll be traveling and staying along the route in their trailer until they decide they’re done.
To find out more info on the yard sale like major vending stops, you can visit 127yardsale.com.