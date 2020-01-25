Brown looking for more federal support for bus safety law

We are a little over a month away from the 13th anniversary of the Bluffton Bus Crash, and Senator Sherrod Brown says he is still waiting on the federal government to completely enforce the safety improvement rules that came out of that crash which killed 7 people and injured dozens more. The Motorcoach Enhanced Safety Act was signed into law in 2012, and Brown is asking the Department of Transportation to move forward with rules to strengthen the roof and improve anti-ejection safety. Also revisit the idea of retrofitting older motorcoaches with seat belts, all to help prevent serious or even fatal injuries in a bus crash.
“The whole Bluffton community and people throughout Western Ohio, frankly because of their work buses are safer today in this country, the big motorcoaches,” says Brown. “I went to work right after that accident with the Republican Senator from Texas we have gotten a new law that has made them safer. I am just trying to push the Trump administration to finish up the last safety rules to make sure that buses are as safe as possible.”
Besides finishing up the rules established in the Motorcoach Enhanced Safety Act, Brown is asking that the Department of Transportation to provide a timeline for completing and implementing the outstanding rules.