Building Doctors from Ohio History Connection offer free seminar on property maintenance

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Building Doctor was in on Thursday with advice on how to keep old buildings in top shape. The Ohio History Connection State Historic Preservation Office held a free seminar to educate property owners about inspection, maintenance, and common problems with historic buildings. The office considers any building 50 years or older to be historic.
According to Mariangela Pfister, the head of the Technical Preservation Office with the State Historic Preservation Office, the number one issue with older homes or business properties is moisture that can lead to damage in the basement, paint, or plaster walls. Whether your house is historic or modern, keeping water out should be a priority.
"The number one thing I suggest to people is to make sure your drainage system is in good working order. So your gutters and your downspouts are clean and free of debris and that they are properly sized for your building. What I suggest to folks is go out in a steady rain," Pfister explained. "Not in a super big downpour, but a steady rain, and if your gutters are overflowing, then that means they might be clogged, they might not be big enough."
The Building Doctors will be examining several historic buildings in Wapakoneta for problems in the structures on Friday.