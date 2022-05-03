Business owner wants to share his knowledge of the highs and lows of opening up a business to promote success

It can be daunting to take that step from thinking about opening a business to actually starting one and a local business owner wants to make that step more comfortable for others.
He decided to take the leap and make his passion a career. Alter Ego Comics started strictly as an online business and with its success, owner Marc Bowker invested in a brick-and-mortar store. Bowker says there were bumps along the way and he wants to help new and aspiring business owners navigate those bumps that they may encounter.
Marc Bowker owner of Alter Ego Comics says, “I’d like to help others. I’ve lived through lots of ups and downs as a small business owner. I’d like to help others experience more of the ups and less of the downs and those can be in areas of social media marketing, e-mail marketing, and taking care of yourself so you can take care of your customers and your team. Basically, want to help the next generation of small business owners achieve success here in Lima.”
Bowker is offering several group workshops to address social media and e-mail marketing, along with self-care for the small business owner. The first is Friday, May 20th live at the Lab at 230 North Main Street in downtown Lima. To find out more go to http://marcbowker.com/.
