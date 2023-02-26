Car accident on Gomer brings down power pole, power lines, transformer

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The American Township Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.
At around 4pm, first responders arrived at the scene where a driver had lost control of their vehicle while navigating a curve on Gomer Road between Irvin and Cable. The car went off the side of the road and struck an electric pole, knocking it down and taking out a transformer as well.
The driver was not injured, but some residents in the area reported losing power. It is unknown if speed was a factor in the crash.