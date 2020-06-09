Cedar Point and Kings Island announces opening dates

Roller coaster enthusiasts have been waiting for the chance to get back on the rails, and now they can.
Cedar Point and Kings Island, both owned by Cedar Fairs, released their opening dates and requirements due to the coronavirus. Both will open for season pass holders first and then later to the general public.
Kings Island will open to season passholders only on July 2 through the 11, and then the park will open to daily ticketholders beginning Sunday, July 12.
Cedar Point will open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold, and Platinum Passholders only on July 9 and 10. Beginning July 11, the park will open to all Cedar Point guests.
You now must make an online reservation for the day of your visit, complete a pre-visit health screening, have your temperature taken before entering the park, and you must wear a mask at all times. There will be social distancing markers throughout the parks including ride lines and they are also maintaining a limited capacity of visitors. Both parks have a free mobile app to assist you with your visit.