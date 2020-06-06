Cedar Point & Kings Island making plans to reopen this summer

Governor Mike DeWine announced that amusement parks like Cedar Point and Kings Island can open on June 19th, but it could be closer to July before they will.
Friday, Richard Zimmerman, the CEO of Cedar Fair, which owns both Cedar Point and Kings Island, says their parks will need two to three weeks to get ready and they will announce specific opening dates just as soon they confirm details with the Governor’s office. Zimmerman also adds that more details about their safety measures and what to expect when visiting their Ohio parks will be released closer to the opening date. DeWine’s announcement came one day after a lawsuit was filed by Cedar Point, Kings Island and Kalahari resort against the State of Ohio, saying keeping them closed was unconstitutional. Cedar Point is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year.