Census workers to be at Lima Public Library to help those still Needing to complete census

The clock is ticking and census workers are out trying to get more residents counted.
On Thursday, August 27, workers will be at the Lima Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help people complete the 2020 Census with their mobile devices. They are encouraging anyone with a tablet or phone who hasn’t completed the census to stop in.
Lima Chief of Staff Sharetta Smith explains, “If an individual has their own mobile device, be that a tablet or a phone, census workers will assist them using their own device to complete the census. But the census workers will also have mobile devices to provide to individuals who have not yet completed the census as well.”
You have until September 30th to complete the census. Lima currently has a 69-percent response rate. The “Complete Count Committee” set a goal of 80% for the 2020 response rate.