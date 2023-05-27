"Chair of Honor" unveiled at Harley Davidson Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Memorial Day weekend, a local organization is making sure that soldiers who never made it home are never forgotten. The Rolling Thunder Ohio Chapter 10 dedicated a “Chair of Honor” at their home base Harley Davidson of Lima. The chair represents the thousands of soldiers who are missing in action or were prisoners of war and never had their bodies returned to the United States. Recently, members of the Rolling Thunder helped escort the remains of Corporal Clark Worline, who went missing during the Korean War and was later found out to have been a prisoner at a P.O.W. camp. The “Chair of Honor” will remain empty until all the servicemen like Worline are brought home.
“The general public is not aware that we have over 81,000, still not here, not home. With the help of Rolling Thunder and a few other groups out there, we are letting it be known we want them brought home,” says John Hicks, Pres. of Rolling Thunder Ohio Chapter 10. “They are getting them home as they find them, they are out searching for them and we need the public to know, we need them to get behind and push to bring everybody home.”
The Rolling Thunder will be holding another “Feed the Need” ride on June 24th at Lima Harley Davidson from 11 am to 3 pm. The event supports the Veterans’ Food Pantry and helps make sure that those who served never have to go hungry.