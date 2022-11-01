Close Up Of Replacing Battery In Domestic Smoke Alarm

Change your Clocks and Batteries in Smoke Alarms

Press Release from the Ohio Department of Commerce: COLUMBUS, Ohio —The end of daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 is a perfect reminder to not only move clocks back an hour but also test each of your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. 

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon urges all Ohioans to check their home’s smoke alarms regularly and replace when expired. “We see the life-saving impact properly functioning smoke alarms can have when the worst happens,” Reardon said. “Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting your risk of dying in a house fire in half.”

