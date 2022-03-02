Circle of Remembrance held at Bluffton University to remember those lost in 2007 crash

Held at Bluffton University on Wednesday was a circle of remembrance. Where families, friends, as well as the university came together to remember those who were lost.
Zachary Arend, David Betts, Scott Harmon, Coddy Holp, and Tyler Williams. These names were at the forefront of a circle of remembrance just a few feet from the entrance to Bluffton Memorial Field, where family members gathered to remember the players that were lost in the 2007 crash.
"Fifteen years went by real quick," stated Tyler Williams, cousin of Tyler Williams.
Aaron Williams is the cousin of Tyler Williams, who was a Lima Senior graduate and came to Bluffton University to play baseball. Aaron reflected on who Tyler was, and the lessons everyone can learn from him.
"Really was into everything, had a lot of energy, really makes me feel like don't waste your life, you know? Make sure you are doing as much as you can because he was trying everything," said Williams.
The players' families, as well as close friends and members of the university, all connected with one another, looking to keep the legacy of those lost alive.
"Anyone that's lost a child doesn't ever want anyone to forget that person," said Julie Harmon, Scott Harmons mother. "I'm thankful that they continue to remember and recognize this day and all of the boys and the impact that they had."
And the current baseball team at Bluffton University knows that to properly honor the 2007 team, they have to look beyond the diamond.
"Be good players on the field but also be good people in campus and a lot of that comes from the 2007 team and the guys on the team and we just want to do everything we can to remember them," stated Bradley Curnutte, Bluffton University baseball graduate assistant.
And while the crowd disperses after the ceremony, the memories of those players are still kept within them.
"The lives that were lost that day, the lives that were impacted that day, all of those players and their families have stories and it's very important to all of us to remember," said Robin Bowlus, 2007 Bluffton University Director of Public Relations.
